Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning had bright remarks to say about his incoming freshman standout defender in Jett Washington.

Washington officially signed with the Ducks on Wednesday, joining the program for the 2026 season. Lanning gave his thoughts on the star safety, praising his skillset and how beneficial he will be to the defense.

“I think the options are limitless when you see a player of Jett's ability,” Lanning said at his Wednesday afternoon signing day press conference. “He's got great ball instincts. He can attack. He's a physical hitter.”

Washington stands out as a five-star prospect with a 98 score on 247Sports. He ranks as the top safety, the top player from the state of Nevada, and the 22nd-best player in the 2026 class. His composite score of 0.9824 puts him in four-star territory, ranking fourth, first and 36th in those categories.

“Massive safety with elite athleticism that could end up settling in as a new-age Joker given all the alignment possibilities. Already pushing 210 pounds and is likely to eventually carry 225 pounds as he’s got larger features and doesn’t appear to be done growing. Got much more physical since he first emerged on the recruiting scene as a young freshman and became a contact-seeker. Positioned primarily in a two-high shell at Bishop Gorman, but also got looks in the box and handled some slot coverage responsibilities,” 247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins said.

“Can get on his horse and charge downhill like few others his size with rare gap-closing speed. Will get a little too aggressive at times, but for the most part is a sound angular player that is quick to trigger. Matches tight ends with physicality and length. Tracks the football well as a zone defender and can punish quarterbacks with his range and timing (picked off 5 passes as a junior). Might not fit every system or scheme, but is an imposing defender with an exceptional set of traits that defensive coordinators can get extremely creative with in an era where versatility is king.”

What's next for Dan Lanning, Oregon

It's a remarkable signing for Dan Lanning to secure for the Oregon Ducks, giving them a talented defender in the 2026 class with Jett Washington making his way.

Lanning is progressing through the fourth season of his head coaching career, all with the Ducks. He elevated the program to College Football Playoff contention, shining as one of the best teams in the country.

Oregon finished the 2025 regular season with an 11-1 overall record, going 8-1 in its Big Ten matchups. They finished at third place in the conference standings. They were above the USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines while trailing the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers.

The No. 4 Ducks await their path in playoff action, which will most assuredly be in the CFP. They will know their destiny on Dec. 7 following the conference championship games.