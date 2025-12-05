The Detroit Lions’ dynamic backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery made NFL history in spectacular fashion. And it all happened just in the first half of their Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gibbs opened the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter. Montgomery followed with a 35-yard burst to the end zone in the second. That gave the pair their 15th game with a scrimmage touchdown apiece. That mark is now the most by any running back tandem in the Super Bowl era. It pushed them past the iconic 1990s Dallas duo of Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston. That Smith-Johnston pairing powered a dynasty and played together for a decade.

Meanwhile, Detroit’s electric 1-2 punch continues to showcase why this offense runs through them. They have successfully blended Gibbs’ breakaway explosiveness with Montgomery’s physical, punishing style.

.@Lions RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have each produced a scrimmage TD in the same game 15 times. This is the most games in which each member of an RB duo has produced a TD during the Super Bowl era.#OnePride #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/VQCTv8EPzz — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 5, 2025

Entering Week 14, the Lions sat at 7-5 in the 2025 NFL season. They have leaned heavily on Gibbs and Montgomery to stabilize an offense that has battled injuries at key positions. Detroit’s defense has shown vulnerability and remains a work in progress. That said, the backfield’s explosiveness has kept the team in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt.

Individually and collectively, Gibbs and Montgomery have defined Detroit’s offensive identity in 2025. Gibbs has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards with 10 rushing touchdowns. Montgomery continues to thrive as the powerful complement. He has tallied more than 540 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Their historic 15-game scoring feat underscores just how dominant Detroit’s running back duo has been all season.