South Carolina football prevented a prominent in-state recruit from landing in the clutches of some rivals. The Gamecocks beat out Georgia and Tennessee in keeping a native prospect home Thursday.

Four-star athlete Sequel Patterson chose the Gamecocks over the two Southeastern Conference powers. Kentucky was one more in the fold, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

“Let's do something special!” Patterson said to the South Carolina fanbase via Fawcett.

The Indian Land wide receiver is a massive pickup for Shane Beamer and his coaching staff. The 6-foot, 165-pound target ranked as the fourth-best Palmetto State prospect for the 2026 class, per 247Sports.

Patterson turns down 30 different universities in staying local. Mike Furrey ran point on Patterson's recruitment for SC. He could even form a dynamic tandem with one Gamecocks star.

South Carolina could pair 4-star with Heisman hopeful

Patterson ignites the hype for the '26 class in Columbus. But one Gamecocks star is fueling Heisman Trophy and first round chatter.

LaNorris Sellers is back after reports of possibly entering the college football transfer portal. Sellers turned down an $8 million NIL deal to stay at South Carolina, per his father back on June 16.

Sellers even has his sights set on Alabama, following some eye-grabbing comments by Florida State QB transfer Thomas Castellanos. Many will place their eyes on Sellers' game for 2025 — as it could be his final college season.

The dual-threat is eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. Although he can use 2026 to return for his last year of eligibility. That means he could form a dangerous duo with the new commit Patterson.

The explosive '26 wideout drew significant praise from Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. He verbally illustrated Patterson's game in his prospect evaluation before choosing South Carolina.

“Super-charged utilityman that could play wide receiver or defensive back on Saturdays with his quickness, agility and balance,” Ivins began. “Owns high-end ball skills and can make acrobatic grabs on both sides of the ball with his well-timed jumps.”

Ivins adds Patterson makes up for his size by flashing the ability to beat press coverage. He even brings “wiry strength” while becoming unafraid to tackle.

Patterson is projected to play wide receiver at the next level. He rises as the newest June college football recruiting win for SC. Four-star edge rusher twins Aiden and Andrew Harris chose South Carolina on June 7, boosting the future of the front seven on defense.