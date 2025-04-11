Offseason holdouts are typically seen in the NFL but have seemed to migrate into college football. As Tennessee and Nico Iamaleava continue to engage in NIL contract discussions, the quarterback does not appear willing to return to the field just yet.

Amid the ongoing negotiation, Iamaleava did not show up for Tennessee's Friday morning spring practice, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Even considering his unique situation, Thamel reported the quarterback's no-show was a “surprise” to coaches and the rest of the team.

Details of the negotiations are unclear, but Iamaleava appears to be seeking a new NIL deal after taking Tennessee to its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. In his first full season, the former five-star recruit led the Volunteers to a 10-3 record and a No. 9 finish in the final CFP rankings.

Iamaleava's initial contract was not made public, but he is indisputably receiving a hefty paycheck. The Long Beach native landed in Knoxville as the school's highest-rated quarterback recruit since the esteemed Peyton Manning surprisingly committed to the Volunteers in 1994.

The current situation has many wondering if Iamaleava is considering potentially inserting his name into the college football transfer portal. The spring window will open on April 12, giving Tennessee less than a week to smooth everything over.

Nico Iamaleava's NIL holdout threatens spring game participation

Iamaleava's absence comes one day before Tennessee's annual ‘Orange and White' spring game is scheduled to commence at the Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are not televising the scrimmage but have already sold tickets. The star quarterback's skipped practice suggests he will not participate in the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

While starters are not typically featured in spring games, Iamaleava's potential exclusion undoubtedly disappoints most fans planning to attend. Ahead of his redshirt sophomore campaign, the spring game would be Iamaleava's first chance to get live reps in with Tennessee's newest weapons, including Star Thomas, Braylon Staley, Travis Smith Jr. and Radarious Jackson.

If Iamaleava sits, Tennessee's only remaining quarterbacks will be freshmen Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre. Coming off a redshirt year, Merklinger has one season under his belt, while MacIntyre enters the program as a true freshman. MacIntyre is the higher-rated recruit as a four-star prospect and Tennessee native.