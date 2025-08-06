NFL RedZone is one of the greatest inventions this world has ever seen.

Having the ability to see every big play on a Sunday morning/afternoon on one screen is what gets a lot of people out of bed in the morning during the fall. RedZone is entering season 16 with Scott Hansen continuing to provide great commentary along the way.

RedZone is a part of the NFL Sunday Ticket package, now owned by ESPN after they recently acquired NFL Network.

College football has yet to create a similar channel. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently hinted that a potential CFB RedZone could be coming to ESPN.

Goodell responded to a question that the location of NFL Network won't change; it will continue in Los Angeles. He continued on with his statement.

“Obviously, in the context of that, though, ESPN purchased the RedZone name, and they will be able to utilize that for other sports, college football and other things, and I think that could be an exciting thing for our fans also to see a RedZone, maybe in college football or other sports. That’s something that they now own and have the ability to do that. But as far as Red Zone, NFL Red Zone, there won’t be any changes for our plans.”

A CFB RedZone would be great to have, but it may be tough to figure out at first. There are far more games on a Saturday compared to an NFL Sunday slate. However, ESPN will be tasked with coming up with a game plan that allows fans to see all the action on any given Saturday.

It is unlikely this would happen this season, but the future of college football is in good hands with this idea.

College football is also expected to see some changes in the transfer portal after the NCAA Board of Directors votes in favor of a new governance model.