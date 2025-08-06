The Georgia football team is currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 season, which is slated to begin this month. It's been a while since Kirby Smart and company have had a truly elite, NFL number one-caliber wide receiver to build around (unless you count tight end Brock Bowers), but once upon a time, the Bulldogs were trying their hardest to recruit recently crowned Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion AJ Brown.

Recently, Brown detailed the very specific reason that he didn't want to take his talents to Athens, with the rationale being that he “doesn’t like wearing black socks,” said Brown, per Eagles Nation on X, formerly Twitter (via Pardon My Take). “That may be crazy, but I just hate it. Black socks with black cleats is so hideous. When I put on white, I feel so fast, so smooth.”

Brown ended up committing to play his college football at Ole Miss, where he was free to where white socks all he wanted and ended up becoming a star and highly touted NFL draft prospect.

Georgia fans will certainly be hoping that the team's wardrobe department doesn't stop future star recruits from putting on the red and black.

Of course, Georgia football hasn't had many issues recruiting in the Kirby Smart era. Smart's ability to bring in top end talent year after year is a large reason why the Bulldogs were able to win back to back national championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

While Georgia has taken a bit of a step back from those heights during the last two seasons, they're still on the short list of teams who have a legitimate chance to compete for another trophy heading into the upcoming 2025 season.

In any case, the Bulldogs are slated to kick off their 2025 slate at home against Marshall on August 30 at 3:30 PM ET.