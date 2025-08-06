It's been a busy summer for the college football world as teams around the nation have locked in on recruiting and preparing for the upcoming season. Some programs have fared better than others in the recruiting department, and it appears the Oregon Ducks are at the top of the list right now.

Hayes Fawcett, a college football reporter and expert for Rivals and On3 Sports, created a list of who he believes were the top recruiting schools over the summer. He named Oregon as the No. 1-ranked school, with Alabama and Texas following behind at two and three. Fawcett reveals that the criteria for his list include only committed recruits in the months of June, July, and August. Additionally, he is focusing primarily on quality prospects over quantity.

Here are my Top 10 Summer Recruiting Winners🏆 Criteria for the list: • Commitments occurred in June, July, & August

• Quality > Quantity https://t.co/67oE6Z6i35 pic.twitter.com/nAWOb5bADk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 6, 2025

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been on a tear when it comes to recruiting. Especially this summer, as the program not only landed the No. 1 cornerback recruit over Michigan and Texas, but Oregon also landed a five-star edge rusher in the past few days as well.

Those are just two examples of who the Ducks have acquired this offseason. Oregon has been one of the top recruiting schools for a while now, as Lanning is arguably one of the best recruiting coaches in the nation. Additionally, it certainly helps having some of the best and most unique uniforms in the league, and having Nike co-founder Phil Knight helping with NIL deals.

With the 2025-26 campaign right around the corner, expectations are high for the Ducks once again. The program fell short in the College Football Playoff last season after earning the No. 1 seed. After another successful offseason, we should expect Oregon to be one of the top schools in the nation once again. Only this time, the program hopes to finally win that elusive national championship.