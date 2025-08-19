Earlier in August, Archie Manning, NFL legend and grandfather of Arch Manning, boldly declared that his grandson would stay with the Texas Longhorns beyond this season and not enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Weeks later, the Longhorns quarterback finally had a chance to share his opinion about his pro aspirations.

While talking with media members, the 21-year-old quarterback admitted that he isn't sure where his grandfather came up with his declaration, according to CJ Vogel of On Texas Football. Arch Manning claimed that he's taking his football status “day-by-day” and said Archie Manning texted him to apologize for making such a statement.

“Yeah, I don't know where he got that from,” said Arch Manning about his grandfather Archie. “He texted me and apologized about that. I'm really just taking it day-by-day right now.”

Arch Manning has played sporadically throughout his collegiate career so far, as he's been the backup quarterback at Texas for the previous two seasons. However, the 2025-26 campaign will be his first chance at being the outright starter for the Longhorns. Expectations are incredibly high, as the program is coming off a season that saw them reach the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Texas was bounced out that round after suffering a 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. So, the Longhorns certainly hope for a different outcome this year, as the program aims to win its first National Championship since 2005.

The Longhorns will kick off the 2025-26 campaign with a Week 1 matchup against Ohio State. It's an incredibly tough matchup, as two teams ranked in the Top 3 are facing off against one another. It is arguably Arch Manning's biggest challenge on the schedule this upcoming season.

Either way, look for Manning to play a major role for Texas. He has been viewed as a highly touted quarterback since his days in high school, and we finally get to see what he can do as a starter at the college football level.