The 2025 NFL playoffs are just around the corner following Week 14. This year's playoff race is coming into focus, with most of the playoff field already decided. There are still a few bubble teams who are fighting for playoff spots, and seeding up for grabs among the expected playoff hopefuls.

That makes this the worst possible time to suffer a major injury.

Unfortunately, multiple NFL teams lost important players to injuries during the Sunday slate of games. And at least one was a starting quarterback for a contending team. Those are always terrible to see.

Below we will run through the most important NFL injuries from Week 14.

Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles)

The Colts' magical 2025 season is crumbling right before our eyes. And Jones' latest injury could be the final nail in the coffin.

Daniel Jones tore his right Achilles tendon during Sunday's loss against the Jaguars. He faces a recovery timeline of at least nine months, which obviously ends his 2025 season. Beyond that, it makes his availability for Week 1 of the 2026 season an open question.

Jones was already dealing with a fibula injury in his left leg, which now gives the veteran QB two major leg injuries to recover from.

Indianapolis will face an important decision this offseason on what to do with Jones. He will become a free agent this spring and turn 29 years old in March. That makes his future in Indy unknown as well.

But as for the 2025 season, the Colts will be forced to turn to rookie Riley Leonard to try and get them into the playoffs.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow)

The Commanders also saw their franchise quarter suffer a potentially serious injury on Sunday.

Daniels reaggravated his left elbow injury which he originally picked up back in Week 9 against the Seahawks. He had just thrown an interception and got flattened by a Vikings defender on the return.

Daniels did not return and backup Marcus Mariota took over for the Commanders.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Daniels could have returned in Week 14, per ESPN's John Keim. However, Quinn wanted to keep Daniels out the rest of the game.

It will be interesting to see if Daniels plays again in 2025 now that Washington is 3-10 on the season.

Commanders TE Zach Ertz (knee)

Unfortunately, Daniels was not the only Commanders player to suffer a major injury on Sunday.

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz was carted to the locker room after taking a vicious hit from Vikings DB Jay Ward. The hit caused Ertz's leg to bend unnaturally, causing many fans to instantly fear a serious injury.

Those worries were amplified after the game, as Dan Quinn announced that Ertz is “feared to have torn his ACL.” If confirmed, this injury would end Ertz's 2025 season.

The 35-year-old tight end's career could be in jeopardy, as any lengthy recovery process would make him questionable to play during the 2026 season.

Raiders QB Geno Smith (shoulder)

Smith's shoulder injury is one of the most mysterious from Week 14.

The veteran quarterback suffered a shoulder injury against the Broncos. He was replaced by backup Kenny Pickett and did not return to the game.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll gave a cryptic update on Monday, confirming that Geno's shoulder “locked up” after taking a big hit.

Las Vegas does not believe that Smith suffered a long-term injury, but his status is still unclear.

Raiders fans should keep an eye on the team's practice reps this week to see how many first-team reps Smith gets, if any at all.

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (Rib)

Achane left Sunday's game against the Jets with a rib injury. He did not return, but was available to return in an emergency according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Thankfully, the early word on Achane is that he'll be fine.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on Monday that Achane's rib injury came from falling on the ball. He was reportedly adamant to McDaniel that he could have return against the Jets.

The speedy running back had an MRI and does not have a fracture. That suggests he simply needs some treatment and rest to be fully recovered.

Achane is motivated to return for next week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, linebackers Tyrel Dodson (hamstring), Caleb Johnson (shoulder) and safety Elijah Campbell (knee/ankle) all suffered injuries and did not return.

Jets QB Tyrod Taylor (groin)

Taylor left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a groin injury.

The veteran quarterback was quickly ruled questionable to return and was replaced by rookie Brady Cook. The Jets still have Justin Fields, but he did not take Taylor's place on Sunday because he was already ruled out with knee soreness, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Either way, New York is 3-10 on the season. That gives them little incentive to rush Taylor back from injury.

In other Jets injury news, defensive lineman Tyler Baron (knee), cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (shoulder), and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (shoulder) also did not return.

Lions S Brian Branch (groin)

Let's not forget about this important injury from Thursday Night Football.

Branch tore his Achilles in Week 14 against the Cowboys. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter while going up for an interception in the end zone. He will not return during the 2025 season.

Detroit added veteran safety Damontae Kazee to the practice squad on Monday to take Branch's place on the roster.

Tough luck for a Lions defense that always seems to be injured.

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton (ankle)

Let's conclude this week's list with a positive injury update.

Hampton was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and will play on Monday against the Eagles. The rookie running back has played since suffering an ankle injury on October 5th.

He will provide some much-needed help for the Chargers as they battle to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.

Welcome back, Omarion Hampton!