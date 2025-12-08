While the Detroit Lions moved to 8-5 with their Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys, they lost safety Brian Branch to a season-ending Achilles injury. Head coach Dan Campbell didn't hold back when discussing that injury's impact.

Branch entered the year off of a Pro Bowl nomination and was playing like one of the best safeties in the league. Campbell knows his loss will be a major blow to the Lions at large, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

“Anytime you lose somebody like BB, it's gonna hurt,” Campbell said. “He's a productive player. He's an outstanding football player, he's a team guy, he's a great locker room guy, teammates love him. So, you lose all of that.”

In the 12 games Branch did appear in during the 2025 season, the safety put up 75 tackles, nine passes defended and 2.5 sacks. Furthermore, Branch's 77.5 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked eighth/93 safeties. He ranked top 10 in both pass rush (81.5, fifth) and run defense (82.6, fourth). The Lions signed Damontae Kazee to help replace Branch, but Detroit was never going to find a true one-for-one replica.

Regardless, the Lions defense must find a way to step up without Branch. They are entering Week 15 ranked 15th in total defense, allowing 323.9 yards per game. At 8-5, Detroit cannot afford many more losses. The lack of Branch won't be accepted as an excuse.

Still, Campbell can't just ignore what Branch brings to the franchise. He has become a part of the team's defensive core and has helped given the unit an identity. He'll hope when Branch returns to the field he brings the same level of firepower.