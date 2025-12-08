The New York Jets continue to cement themselves as a bottom-feeder in the AFC. Currently 3-10 and coming off a crushing 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, New York is playing for pride after being eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th consecutive season. While it may fall on deaf ears, the Jets may actually have a brighter future than many believe. After trading away Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner in trade deadline blockbusters, the Jets have six first-round draft picks over the next two seasons. They also have three second-round picks, giving New York plenty of ammunition to jumpstart their rebuild under first-year coach Aaron Glenn.

Despite the Jets‘ abysmal 2025 season and extension of their historic playoff drought, running back Breece Hall is buying into the organization's vision for the future.

“It's a yearly thing, it definitely starts to weigh on you,” Hall said via SNY. At the end of the day, you start to look at yourself. You see your peers, and you see other guys that you're just as good as, if not better than, and they get to just have a lot of fun. With AG here, I see the vision, and I see how things are changing around. We've just got to be better as a team and go out and execute what the coaches are coaching us to do.

Hall, an impending free agent, has been a bright spot on the Jets this season. In 13 games, Hall has totaled 877 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The former second-round pick has also flashed his dual-threat capabilities, catching 30 passes for 309 yards and adding another touchdown to his resume.

It is unknown if Hall intends to sign an extension with the team in the offseason. However, the Jets turned down trade offers for Hall at the trade deadline, which, combined with his view of the franchise's direction, could lead to a continued relationship beyond 2025.