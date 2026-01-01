After beating the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns football superfan Matthew McConaughey was hyped up for Arch Manning's junior season after his Citrus Bowl performance.

McConaughey took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his excitement following the Citrus Bowl. He is excited to see what the Longhorns do in 2026 during Manning's second season as the team's starting quarterback.

“41-27,” McConaughey began, stating the game's final score. “Loved the steam and intent. ALOT to look forward to in '26. Arch Manning really looking special. Happy New Year LonghornNation. [Hook 'em]. MOC.”

McConaughey is one of the most notable Texas football fans. After all, he is a University of Texas at Austin alum, and he was born and raised in the state.

Texas QB Arch Manning silenced his critics with 4-TD performance in the Citrus Bowl

While Manning had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, he closed out the year strong in the Citrus Bowl. He passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan. Additionally, he rushed for 155 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. He had a long of 60 yards on his rushes.

Throughout the 2025 season, Manning had 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 61.4% of his passes. He also rushed for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns.

2025 was his first season as the full-time starter for the Longhorns. He spent most of his first two seasons in college sitting behind Quinn Ewers, who's now the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback.

The season started rough for Manning, who opened the year against Ohio State. However, he got better as the year went on. After a blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Manning passed for 568 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in the final two regular season games before the Citrus Bowl.

Hopefully, McConaughey is right, and Manning is able to continue his hot streak going into 2026. He is the grandson of Archie Manning, and two of his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, are NFL legends.