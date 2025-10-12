Oct 12, 2025 at 11:05 AM ET

Matthew McConaughey is proud to be a Texas Longhorns fan.

Following Texas football's (6-23) win over Oklahoma, the Dallas Buyers Club actor shared his thoughts on the game.

“23-6. PRIDE. FOCUS. RAGE,” McConaughey wrote on X Sunday (Oct. 12). “The combination looks good on you Longhorn men. May the fire be LIT. Hook em.”

Fans responded to the actor writing, ‘Keep helping Arch Manning progress brother,” they wrote referencing the team's quarterback.

“Never lost faith in these young men,” another fan wrote, seemingly referencing the team's two losses.

Article Continues Below

There has been only six games into the season but the Longhorns have all eyes on them and especially their QB1. Manning has led the team to a 4-2 record but has been scrutinized throughout the season while completing 60% of his passes for 1,158 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The crowd has also taunted him, especially during the Longhorns' game against the UTEP Miners last month when fans booed him.

“When you're the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys or the University of Texas, you're one of the most scrutinized people in the world,” a coach who has played Texas this season told ESPN. “I just truly believe that that kid is going to be fine, if mentally he can weather the storm of the media and all these things.

“He's a [five-game] starter and getting his wings under him,” the coach added. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is also giving Manning — who is the nephew of NFL quarterback icons Eli and Peyton Manning — some much needed grace.