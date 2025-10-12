Matthew McConaughey is proud to be a Texas Longhorns fan.
Following Texas football's (6-23) win over Oklahoma, the Dallas Buyers Club actor shared his thoughts on the game.
“23-6. PRIDE. FOCUS. RAGE,” McConaughey wrote on X Sunday (Oct. 12). “The combination looks good on you Longhorn men. May the fire be LIT. Hook em.”
Fans responded to the actor writing, ‘Keep helping Arch Manning progress brother,” they wrote referencing the team's quarterback.
“He's a [five-game] starter and getting his wings under him,” the coach added.
Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is also giving Manning — who is the nephew of NFL quarterback icons Eli and Peyton Manning — some much needed grace.
“For Arch, it's continue to be him,” Sarkisian said last week. “That's one of the things that we've been harping on here. As much as the attention swirls around him, he doesn't have to play to that attention, whether it's positive, negative, whatever it may be. Focus on his teammates, focus on what he needs to do to prepare, focus on having fun, playing football.”
“That's when he's at his best.”
The Longhorns next game is on Oct. 18 against the Kentucky Wildcats at 7 pm ET.