Behren Morton provided an update on his health status following the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders' 34-7 win over the No. 11 BYU Cougars in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday evening.

Going into the matchup, Texas Tech has shined as one of the best teams in the country. They have made a strong case for having a spot in the College Football Playoff, something they easily secured with their title win over BYU.

Morton reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Max Olson. He completed 20 passes out of 33 attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns, having a strong performance despite dealing with a fibula injury.

“Texas Tech QB Behren Morton told me after the game he's feeling “about 70%” right now as he continues to play through a hairline fracture in his fibula. He grinned when asked if a CFP first-round bye and 3 weeks off will help with recovery,” Olson wrote.

“Yeah, big time,” Morton replied.

How Behren Morton, Texas Tech played against BYU

It is great news for No. 5 Texas Tech to have about Behren Morton, who will get time to heal from the injury and be available at his best for the upcoming CFP tournament. His performance against BYU showed he is willing to play through the pain.

The Red Raiders took some time to get going. BYU opened the game with a touchdown, leading 7-0 after the first quarter. It was all Texas Tech after that, scoring 34 unanswered points in the last three periods.

J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey starred in the rushing attack. Williams led the way with 15 carries for 80 yards, while Dickey had 18 rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Reggie Virgil led the receiving unit with eight catches for 86 yards. Meanwhile, Coy Eakin caught three passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

The No. 5 Red Raiders will look forward to their official spot in the CFP. They await their postseason path on Dec. 7.