Texas Tech won today's game vs. BYU in convincing fashion, making program history in the process.

Despite being a founding member of the conference in the mid-1990s, before this afternoon's 34-7 victory, the Red Raiders had never won a Big 12 football championship. In fact, Tech had only won one division title (a shared achievement in 2008), and it last won a conference back in 1994, when the Raiders were a part of the Southwest Conference. As stated on the television broadcast, today's conference championship also became Texas Tech's first outright since its 1955 Border Conference title.

THE RED RAIDERS DOMINATE THE COUGARS IN THE BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP 😤 Texas Tech claims its first Big 12 championship in program history 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SPzcNt9bqM — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

For many years, the Red Raiders desperately tried to catch up to the likes of Oklahoma, which dominated the Big 12 with 14 league titles in a 21-year span, as well as in-state rivals Texas and Baylor. With Oklahoma and Texas in the SEC now and Baylor struggling to be bowl-eligible each year, though, the Big 12 was ripe for the taking — and Tech has certainly taken it.

Article Continues Below

After bolstering their roster to be among the most talented in college football, the Red Raiders largely dominated their conference this season; in nine league games, Tech won eight, all of which were by three or more scores. The only game that it didn't win by at least 22 points was the Oct. 18 road game at Arizona State, in which the Raiders were upset 26-22 with starting quarterback Behren Morton sidelined due to injury.

Thanks to today's win over BYU, Texas Tech has not only made history with its first Big 12 title, but it also serves as the final step in Tech's first College Football Playoff (CFP) bid.

At No. 4 in the penultimate rankings and with a decisive win over the 11th-ranked team, it is expected that the Red Raiders will make their first-ever playoff appearance and also receive a first-round bye.