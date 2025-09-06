Bill Belichick's debut as head coach at North Carolina didn't go well. The Tar Heels were thrashed 48-14 by TCU, and the Kenan Stadium crowd began filing out early. Not what many expected from the man who won six Super Bowls in New England, but the pressure is now very real.

Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic explained on The Audible Podcast that the urgency in Chapel Hill is undeniable. According to him, North Carolina's boosters and fans expected Belichick to instantly generate excitement, but that only lasts if the wins come quickly.

“They’re thinking two to three years for him to set us off like a rocket, get things in place, and then hand it off much better than when he took over,” Russo said.

As if the loss wasn't enough, media personalities are joining the chorus. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, speaking as a lifelong Patriots fan, admitted he ”hates to do it” but feels Belichick either needs to start winning now or get out of college football altogether. He referenced how TCU players mocked Belichick on Instagram after the game, joking about him looking retired and distracted. For Portnoy, the idea of his childhood hero being laughed at has crossed into embarrassment.

As a Patriots fan, my big take away from week 1 is Belichick needs to start winning now or get out of college football pic.twitter.com/cqh6s7OS0b — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 6, 2025

Article Continues Below

The heightened attention on UNC is undeniable. Belichick's arrival brought massive media exposure, new donations, and even Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor in attendance for the opener. But with expectations soaring, the pressure to win immediately only intensifies.

Not everyone is ready to bury Belichick. Comedian Bill Burr pushed back on the criticism, instead mocking the idea that UCN should instantly become a powerhouse. In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Burr compared Belichick's move to coaching UNC with legends playing out their careers on weaker teams, arguing it's unfair to expect miracles.

“Since when is UNC even in the conversation of a football powerhouse? Can he have more than one game?” Burr quipped.

Still, UNC fans expected more than a 48-14 embarrassment against a TCU squad not projected to dominate this season. Bill Belichick's next test will be against Charlotte, where anything short of a rebound victory could deepen the skepticism around his college experiment.