The No. 7 Oregon Ducks took home a big 42-27 Week 13 win over the No. 15 USC Trojans on Saturday. It was a great showing from the program, and quarterback Dante Moore was electric throughout. So much so that it appears his stock for the 2026 NFL Draft is seemingly skyrocketing.

After finishing the contest with 257 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while completing 73.3% of his pass attempts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN floats the idea that the redshirt sophomore is emerging as a potential top quarterback for the upcoming NFL Draft. Moore has gone from an untalked-about prospect to someone generating a ton of buzz late in the season.

“Moore is not the name you heard often in August, but he's made an impression in what's shaping up to be a wide-open QB class.”

The Oregon star has played incredibly well in his first season as the starting quarterback with the program. He made several key throws against USC, which made Dante Moore look like one of the more efficient players in the nation.

Article Continues Below

#Oregon QB Dante Moore vs. USC: Smooth, accurate, and in command. 22/30, 257 yards, 2 TDs, and 1 INT. pic.twitter.com/fsmcvzRnDv — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 23, 2025

With 11 games under his belt in the 2025-26 campaign, Dante Moore has been incredibly solid. He's thrown for 2,447 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while owning a 72.9% completion percentage. Moore certainly doesn't have the most passing yards, but that may have more to do with Oregon being so efficient in the running game than anything else.

Despite the draft hype, NFL Draft expert Todd McShay claims that Dante Moore plans on staying in Oregon for next season. That very well could be the case. However, if Moore continues to flash major potential, his draft stock could continue to rise, making his decision a more difficult one.

He'll have one more regular-season matchup to add to his numbers in Week 14 when the Ducks take on the Washington Huskies. A victory for Oregon likely means the program will go to the College Football Playoff. A deep playoff run while maintaining consistent play will only make quarterback-needy NFL teams drool over Dante Moore even more so.