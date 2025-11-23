The Penn State football team picked up a win in another Big Ten game on Saturday. This time the Nittany Lions defeated Nebraska, by a 37-10 score. Penn State moved to 5-6 on the season, and kept alive its hopes to make a bowl game.

The clash with Nebraska was a very physical one for the Nittany Lions. In one powerful moment, Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton saw his helmet break apart after taking a hit. The contact caused the paint on his helmet to chip off.

Singleton didn't seem phased as he ran off the field, with his dilapidated helmet still attached. He finished the contest with two rushing touchdowns, and 44 yards on the ground.

The win was a huge one for the Nittany Lions, who have had a surprisingly disappointing season. Penn State fired head coach James Franklin, after three consecutive losses to Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern. Franklin already has another job, as he will coach Virginia Tech starting in 2026.

Penn State hopes to make a bowl game

Penn State football entered the 2025 season with the highest of expectations. The Nittany Lions were expected to compete for a national championship, with Franklin at the helm. Everything went wrong though, starting with a loss at home to Oregon.

Veteran quarterback Drew Allar got hurt and is out for the year. Penn State suffered embarrassing defeats, including that stunning loss to UCLA.

The Nittany Lions though are doing better in recent weeks. Penn State football picked up an impressive win on Saturday night, against a Nebraska team that is going to a bowl game. Interestingly, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule had been mentioned as a strong candidate to take the Penn State job this offseason.

The Nittany Lions are currently led by interim coach Terry Smith. Smith is picking up supporters as he has won back-to-back games.

“I’m very motivated by the support,” Smith said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “My players love me unconditionally, I love them unconditionally. Their support means everything to me. The fans were unbelievable again tonight. This is back-to-back Beaver Stadium turnouts from our fans, just incredible support. We all like support. It encourages us. It motivates us. It gives us energy, and it gave our guys energy.”

Penn State's fate rests with its final game of the season. The Nittany Lions take on Rutgers on Saturday.