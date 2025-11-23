The Miami (FL) football team is trying to finish the season on a high note. Miami is getting some good news on the injury front, as one of the team's best defenders appears ready to return to the field. Defensive back Jakobe Thomas has avoided a major injury, per On3.

Thomas left the team's game against Virginia Tech on Saturday. He appeared to have injured his arm.

“He took a really good shot there, probably a helmet right to the arm,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said. “You always want to check it and see if there’s any type of fracture. X-Rays were negative. We feel really confident that he’ll be ready to roll next week.”

This season, Thomas has four interceptions for the squad. He has also forced two fumbles.

Miami (FL) improved to 9-2 on the season, with a 34-17 victory over the Hokies. Virginia Tech fired head coach Brent Pry earlier this year, and is bringing in James Franklin to coach starting in 2026.

Miami is still in the mix to go to the ACC championship game

The Hurricanes have had their ups and downs this year. Miami football got a huge victory over Notre Dame to start the season. The squad has dropped two frustrating games, to Louisville and SMU. The Mustangs won that contest in overtime.

Despite two conference losses, Miami still has a slim chance to make the league championship. Miami needs a lot of help, including a victory in its final game of the season against Pittsburgh.

The Hurricanes looked strong in the win over Virginia Tech. Miami rolled up 418 total yards of offense.

“All in all, we had control of the game from the beginning all the way till the end,” Cristobal said, per the Associated Press. “I’m really proud of our guys.”

Miami plays Pittsburgh on Saturday to close out the regular season. Both schools are striving for ACC championship game appearances.