The Florida State football program is currently gearing up for its regular season finale against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon, needing to win that game in order to become bowl eligible this season. The Seminoles got off to a hot start to the season by knocking off the Alabama Crimson Tide in blowout fashion during Week 1, but things have since spiraled for Florida State, which is now looking at a potential second straight losing season.

With all of the frustration, many fans have turned their attention to head coach Mike Norvell and wondered whether he will remain the coach in Tallahassee moving forward.

On Sunday, they got their answer.

“BREAKING: Mike Norvell will return as Florida State's head coach in 2026,” reported On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter, citing intel from both Pete Nakos and Chris Low.

The school also announced the news with a statement, per Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

Florida State announces Mike Norvell will remain as the head football coach: pic.twitter.com/2UlLdljD0I — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 23, 2025

Norvell has drawn the ire of Florida State fans over the last couple of years for his seeming inability to make strong adjustments and keep his team motivated for games against lesser competition, but that won't stop the Seminoles brass from bringing him back, at least for another year.

As previously mentioned, it's been two years of frustration for Florida State. Prior to that, in the 2023 season, the Seminoles shocked the world by going undefeated in the regular season… only to still be snubbed by the college football playoff committee, who instead put the Alabama Crimson Tide in the playoff ahead of them, who predictably went on to lose.

In any case, Florida and Florida State will kick off their rivalry game against one another on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET.