The Bill Belichick era of the North Carolina football program did not get off to a great start on Monday evening, as the Tar Heels were blown out by the TCU Horned Frogs to open up their season. Belichick's squad got off to a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game, but things went downhill quickly from there.

The result has drawn a host of mockery throughout the sports world directed at the Hall of Fame coach, with some even bringing his 24 year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson into the equation.

However, comedian Bill Burr recently pumped the brakes on the Belichick criticism and instead took aim at North Carolina football itself.

“What did you think of Joe Namath on the Rams? What did you think of Johnny Unitas on the Chargers? What happened to that guy? What do you think of Lewis Hamilton driving a Ford Pinto?” wondered Burr during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “Since when is the University of North Carolina even in the conversations of a college football power house? He’s driving a midsize car and he has some curb finders on it. Can he have more than one game?”

Indeed, North Carolina is not known as a football school, and any expectations that Belichick would lead them into prominence right off the bat were probably unrealistic.

A tough start for the Tar Heels

Article Continues Below

Still, North Carolina football fans were probably hoping for a bit more than the 48-14 final score they got on Monday night against a TCU team that isn't expected to be anything special this year.

Belichick's demeanor since taking over in Chapel Hill has been a stark departure from what he displayed during his time as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

“Can’t you let a man enjoy his retirement? Can’t the man just go to North Carolina? He dealt with New England winters for 20 years. Can’t he just go down there and have a good time with his girlfriend?” joked Burr.

Next up for North Carolina football is a game against Charlotte in which they will try to pick up their first win of the season.