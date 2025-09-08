The Rich Rodriguez era: Part II is off to a shaky start after West Virginia's 17-10 loss to Ohio this past Saturday, and more trouble could be on the horizon following the latest injury news. Mountaineers star running back Jahiem White is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign with a knee injury he sustained in that game, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The 5-foot-7 junior was a preseason All-Big 12 selection after rushing for 844 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, so this is a brutal turn of events. Unsurprisingly, he was making a sizable impact for West Virginia before he was taken down via a horse-collar tackle in the first half versus Ohio. White was carted off the field, portending a rough diagnosis. Fans' fears have indeed come true. He totaled 24 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns through two weeks of action.

Morgantown is surely reeling after this update. White is an explosive weapon Rodriguez and company could struggle to replace moving forward. Who is to say how Saturday's matchup wold have turned out if he did not exit? Conference play figures to be far more taxing without him, that is for sure.

West Virginia has only one winning season in the previous four years and has not won 10 games since 2011. The program rehired Rodriguez to restore the Mountaineers to pride and make them a legitimate force in the Big 12. He amassed a 60-26 record during his first run with the school, coaching the team to three straight 11-win seasons and consistent Big East dominance. The competition is much fiercer now, though.

And the roster just got considerably thinner. Jahiem White will try to process this situation and do his best to ignite West Virginia football away from the gridiron. The Mountaineers will need every ounce of motivation and strength they can muster ahead of Saturday's meeting with Pittsburgh.