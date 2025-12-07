The Miami Dolphins collected their fourth consecutive victory in Week 14 with a 34-10 nod over the New York Jets, but the win was overshadowed by star running back De'Von Achane's injury. Head coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged the concern after the game, but noted that it was not as serious as he initially feared.

McDaniel said Achane was “hurting,” but could have re-entered the game “in an emergency.” He added that it was his choice to keep his star player out of the 24-point blowout.

“We got it looked at,” McDaniel said in his post-game presser. “He was hurting, but he was able to come back in the game in an emergency… He was available to come back; I just chose not to put him in.”

🎥 Mike McDaniel on De'Von Achane's rib injury: "He was available to comeback in the game in an emergency… I just chose to not put him in there." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/IB4xegYQig — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) December 7, 2025

Achane suffered the injury at the end of a 29-yard run. He appeared to be gimpy after getting hit low, but his injury was reported to be a rib issue.

Achane was on his way to a career game before exiting, compiling 105 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on just eight touches. He turned seven carries for 92 rushing yards and a score, while taking his lone catch for 13 yards.

The third-year running back continued what has been the best run of his career before going down. Achane now has five consecutive games with at least 100 scrimmage yards.

The Dolphins turned to rookie Ollie Gordon II and second-year speedster Jaylen Wright following Achane's injury. Both Gordon and Wright hit paydirt after Achane left the game, with the latter fielding 24 carries for a career-high 107 rushing yards.