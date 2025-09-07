The West Virginia Mountaineers have some self-reflecting to do after their matchup against the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday evening.

West Virginia started the 2025 campaign well, blowing out Robert Morris 53-3 in the season opener. However, taking on a better opponent proved to have given them a lot of difficulties.

The offense struggled throughout the contest, only scoring 10 points. Ohio was stout with its defense, stunting any progress the Mountaineers could have created.

There were plenty of thoughts that came from the game, specifically disappointment from the Mountaineers fans. Here are some of their reactions.

“Thanks for bringing back the prodigal son to keep us in mediocrity! Once a Fraud, Always a Fraud!” one fan said.

“Make the entire offense walk back to Morgantown,” another remarked.

“Terrible. Best player probably done for the season because of a horse collar tackle. Offensive line got their fucking lunch money stolen. Nice we fixed the fumbling issues. Offense stunk it up. Defense can’t do it all. 3 interceptions should lead to a win. 0 pts off turnovers🗑️,” one commented.

“Definitely more upside to scheduling that game than the Coal Bowl 😂,” one replied.

“Long rebuilds at Oklahoma State, West Virginia, and UCF coming. Unfortunate timing. Hopefully they all get back on track,” a fan said.

How West Virginia played against Ohio

It was a brutal loss for the West Virginia Mountaineers to sustain, taking a severe hit to their momentum this season.

West Virginia scored a touchdown in the first quarter and then went quiet for the rest of the first half. They ended their drought with a field goal in the third quarter, but it wasn't enough as Ohio only needed 17 first-half points to stun the Mountaineers.

Nicco Marchiol had a tough night leading the offense. He completed 15 passes out of 26 attempts for 178 yards and an interception. Jaheim White was a bright spot for the offense, getting six rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jaden Bray led the receiving corps with four catches for 69 yards.

The Mountaineers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.