The New York Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins 24-7 on Sunday, falling to 3-10 on the season. Miami came out flying, taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back. And once Tyrod Taylor left with an injury, and Brady Cook was in the game, New York's offense skidded to a halt. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media afterward, taking the blame for the loss.

Aaron Glenn: “This game was definitely disappointing.” Glenn said he didn’t have the Jets ready to play and he wears that. Adds “this is on me.” pic.twitter.com/1vf2mUpxuh — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I didn’t have them ready to play. That was obvious,” Glenn said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“I have to look at myself and see what I need to do better to get our guys ready to play games like this,” Glenn continued, per the team's social media page. “Division game, another game at home. Like, these are the games we have to try and pull out.”

Article Continues Below

The Jets were outgained 358-207 in the game, with many of their yards coming in garbage time. Cook threw two end-zone interceptions that could have turned the tide in the game. But it was not meant to be for the undrafted rookie, who threw for 163 yards in his debut.

The Jets had three possessions in the first quarter, with two ending in punts and one ending in an interception. The Dolphins, on the other hand, scored three touchdowns in four possessions. But their one punt turned into an Isaiah Williams score for New York, his second punt return touchdown of the game.

The Jets could not get any momentum from that punt return, further proving Glenn's point about being ready to play. Not only were they punched in the teeth coming out of the locker room, but they could not gain momentum from their biggest play of the game.

At 3-10, the Jets are eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th consecutive season. They continue playing out the string in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.