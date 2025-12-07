All season, the Indianapolis Colts have been led by the resurgence of quarterback Daniel Jones. But after a devastating injury, those plans will stop come Week 14.

Jones suffered a non-contact Achilles injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was carted off the field. Star running back Jonathan Taylor kept things honest about what the quarterback's loss means to the Colts.

“That was definitely a gut punch,” Taylor said.

The Colts will have Jones go through further tests before making a decision on his playing status. However, head coach Shane Steichen has already alluded to the fact that this could be a season-ending injury for Jones. If that is the case, Indianapolis' playoff hopes/plans have just taken a drastic turn.

Before suffering his injury, Jones completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Colts took a gamble on him entering the season and it paid off. Jones had full control of the offense and had Indianapolis moving the ball forward.

When the quarterback left the game against the Jaguars, he was replaced by Riley Leonard. He went on to complete 18-of-29 passes for 145 yards and an interception. Even with the loss, the Colts are still in the middle of the playoff hunt at 8-5. It's yet to be seen whether Indianapolis will continue to roll with Leonard or will look for outside help.

As for Jones, it is an unfortunate ending to a bounce back season. A free agent at the end of the year, perhaps the Colts decide to run it back in 2026. For now though, the vibes in Indianapolis are somber after watching their quarterback go down.