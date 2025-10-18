The Wisconsin Badgers move on to a 2-5 record after being completely shut out 34-0 by the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 8. It's another bad loss to what has been a disastrous season. The loss was so bad that the program made brutal history not seen since 1977.

Wisconsin has now suffered back-to-back shutout losses, after also losing 37-0 to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 7. After losing to Ohio State on Saturday, it marks the first time since 1977 that the Badgers have experienced back-to-back shutout losses, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

“Wisconsin has been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since 1977.”

Article Continues Below

On top of that, Saturday's loss is the fifth-straight for Wisconsin this season. After beginning the 2025-26 campaign with a 2-0 record, it's been nothing but downhill since. To make matters worse, the Badgers still have tough matchups against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Minnesota Golden Gophers on the schedule.

It's been such a disastrous season that speculation has been growing that the program could potentially move on from Fickell as head coach. However, if the Badgers were to do that, then Wisconsin would have to pay a $25 million contract buyout to make it happen. Due to the buyout, it's unclear what the program's plan is moving forward.

The Badgers will grudgingly move on to Week 9, where they will take on the Ducks at Oregon. Based on the trajectory of the 2025-26 campaign, there likely isn't much hope for Wisconsin to pull off the upset. However, you can never say never in college football.