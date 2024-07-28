Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is issuing a mission statement to his team, as the squad prepares for the 2024 campaign. Rhule wants his guys to know how much hard work can truly pay off.

“There is NO substitute for hard work,” Rhule posted on his X account, formerly Twitter.

Rhule is trying to bring Nebraska football back to its former days of glory. The Cornhuskers are in a very difficult Big Ten Conference this season, picked to finish 8th in the 18-team league. The Cornhuskers used to be one of the best teams annually in college football, when Tom Osborne was leading the team. Nebraska won three national championships just in the 1990s when Osborne was coach.

Nebraska has struggled to match that success since Osborne left. Rhule is the latest in a series of coaches that are trying to bring a conference title to Lincoln. It won't be easy for the Huskers to get it done this time around, either. The Big Ten Conference this season is going to have a new look. The league is bringing in four new schools, in USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

Nebraska football's 2024 season outlook

Rhule is in his second season with Nebraska football. The team finished 5-7 in his first year at the helm. The Cornhuskers are looking for improvement, as Rhule is getting more comfortable implementing his system.

Nebraska football has an experienced offensive line this season. The team is also expected to bring one of the most balanced rushing attacks in the Big Ten. Rhule believes the team's offense will shine based on its rushing game.

“I believe that we can win at tailback with Gabe Ervin. And I believe we can with with Rahmir Johnson. And I know we can with with Emmett (Johnson) because I saw it last year and he gave us a chance to win,” Rhule said, per 247Sports.

Rhule is used to building programs. He spent some time at Baylor, leading the Bears for three seasons. In one of the best turn arounds in the country, Rhule took a one-win team in his first season to 11 victories in year three. Nebraska football fans are excited about the possibility of Rhule leading their program back to glory.

The Cornhuskers have a tough conference slate this season. The team plays at Ohio State, USC and Iowa. The home schedule includes meetings with Wisconsin and Rutgers. There's some good news for the team, as Michigan, Oregon and Penn State are all off the conference slate.

The squad begins the 2024 campaign with a contest on August 31 against UTEP.