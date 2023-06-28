Where can the Brooklyn Nets go from here?

The Nets ended last season with a record of 45-37, taking the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. They traded forward Kevin Durant and guard Kyrie Irving for a multitude of picks and players, including a former No. 10 selection in the 2018 draft in forward Mikal Bridges.

Brooklyn welcomed three rookies to its roster following Thursday's draft. They needed extra forwards, some sizable options at the four and more experienced players who could play meaningful minutes as they entered the draft. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith, centers Nicolas Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe will all be under contract for the Nets next season, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac. Forward Cameron Johnson will be a restricted free agent in 2023.

What was the best decision the Nets made in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Taking a chance on young talent

The foundation for a successful franchise starts with a solid young core.

Brooklyn took two of the youngest players in this year's NBA Draft, according to an article from SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley. The Nets selected 18-year-old Alabama forward Noah Clowney, 18-year-old Duke forward Dariq Whitehead and 22-year-old Kansas forward Jalen Wilson with their three picks in the draft.

Clowney, a former 4-star recruit from Spartanburg, S.C., averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game during his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-10-inch forward placed second on Alabama's roster in rebounds per game and third in points per game. Whitehead, a former 5-star recruit from Newark, N.J., led the Blue Devils with an average of 42.9% from the 3-point line.

Wilson led Kansas's roster in points and rebounds last year. The 6-foot-8-inch forward had an accomplished career with Kansas, making the Associated Press's All-American First Team for the 2022-23 season after a year that saw him average 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

“I love this game, so I'm able to sacrifice anything it takes to win, anything it takes to reach my dream,” Wilson said, via the Kansas City Star. “I'm understanding there are different roles in the NBA. I just want to be in a role to help a team win, honestly.

“It's easy to make that transition. I have a good foundation, good support system. My mentality is to have fun, of course show competitiveness, show my personality. Just play the game I love.”

Selecting the two young forwards didn't affect the Nets' willingness to compete.

“Our timeline (is) we're going to compete,” Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said, via SNY. “That's what we're here for. I'm not going to sit here and say that we're a contender overnight. But I think we've shown the ability, as an organization, to pivot and compete, potentially quicker than we probably … thought.

“At the end of the day, with a new CBA, a new group, some really good returners, let's let these guys develop. A new coaching staff, let's let them put their finger prints all over this group and see where it goes in the next couple months, then couple years and go from there.”

Having young players to work with some of the team's more experienced options can help lay a potential foundation for the future. Brooklyn has a healthy mix of veteran players returning to its roster next season. Bridges is locked down until the 2025-26 season.

Only time will tell how far this young group of selectees can go.

For now, the Nets seemed to have made the right choice by giving them a chance.