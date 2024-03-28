Basketball has one objective: put the ball in the hole. That's never been a problem for Cam Thomas. From the AAU circuit to college to the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets guard dazzled with his scoring ability early in his career. Yet, he couldn't crack the Nets' rotation during his first two seasons, with many pointing to his poor defense and one-dimensional offensive mindset as the reasons why.
However, Thomas earned a rotation role in his third year. He's continued to flash his elite scoring, leading the Nets at 21.5 points per game on 44/36/84 shooting splits. But his improved playmaking of late has been the most encouraging aspect of his first full season of action.
Thomas' growing skillset was on full display during the Nets' 122-119 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. He posted 38 points and seven assists on 14-of-27 shooting, bringing his assists average over his last 20 appearances to a career-high 4.0 per game. Following the win, the 22-year-old revealed the simple reason for his playmaking jump: he finally has a consistent role.
“I would say I've grown as a passer because I'm playing more,” he said. “If anybody doesn't really play much, then they get in for a few spurts; I mean, let's be real, nobody's looking to pass when they first get in; they're looking to get some buckets. So I'd probably say really just me playing more and knowing I have more opportunity to find the guys.”
“Instead of like the first two years, I probably play a game, then don't play for the next five, then play again. This year, just getting the reps, playing, reading different coverages teams are throwing at me. Just reading it in that aspect and just knowing that I'm gonna be playing, honestly.”
In tonight's overtime win over Washington, Cam Thomas notched his 12th 30+ point game this season.
Thomas: "I'm only 22, I'm still figuring it out." pic.twitter.com/4zdu45CgFZ
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 28, 2024
A position experiment shows promising results for Cam Thomas
Thomas has been gaining experience the entire season, but his reps have taken a new form recently. Interim head coach Kevin Ollie has played him extended stretches at point guard.
With teams keying on Thomas on scouting reports, he's been more than willing to take what defenses give him. Ollie and his teammates have taken notice.
“I keep talking about court mapping and pattern recognition. You gotta understand how guys are playing you,” Ollie said. “It’s a five-on-five game, and you gotta see that. He’s just doing a better job at it and getting comfortable. I’m playing him at the point some, and I love him at the point. He gets everybody involved. He’s doing a great job to just give us another added dimension out there.”
“He’s just finding the backside on all of our plays and he’s coming off and making the right reads. That’s pattern recognition, that’s basketball IQ, and that’s what you need. You can manipulate the game or exploit the game where it’s different matchups you can bring in. He’s controlling that and he’s doing a great job. And his teammates know it. His teammates are saying, ‘CT bring it up and control the game for us.’”
Some Cam Thomas dimes for you. pic.twitter.com/yj8sppDrCF
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 28, 2024
Among the top recipients of Thomas' growth has been starting center Nic Claxton. The young pairing has shown growing chemistry as pick-and-roll partners late in the year.
“It's been beautiful watching him grow and everybody is reaping the benefits of it,” Claxton said. “He's finding us… He's gotta keep going and we're gonna follow him.”
What does the future hold for Thomas and the Nets?
Thomas' evolving offensive skill set presents an interesting storyline for the Nets moving forward. The third-year guard is entering the final year of his rookie contract next season. Brooklyn can enter extension negotiations this offseason or let the market dictate his value the following summer.
The Nets have known aspirations to trade for a star to pair with Mikal Bridges. Thomas could be forcing himself into that long-term picture. He could also be raising his trade value to be the centerpiece of such a deal.
It won't be long before Brooklyn will be forced to decide.