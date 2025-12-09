The Brooklyn Nets are taking advantage of an unusual five-day, midseason layoff to get their rookies added reps. After failing to advance to the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup, the Nets won't be back in action until Friday. The team assigned rookies Drake Powell and Ben Saraf to their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, on Monday.

With Long Island playing on Tuesday and Wednesday, Powell and Saraf will have an opportunity to play extended minutes during Brooklyn's break. It would mark Powell's first appearances with Long Island this season, while Saraf played in four G League games earlier in the year.

Both players have been fixtures in Brooklyn's rotation over the past few weeks.

Powell has played 21.1 minutes per game over 14 appearances with Brooklyn since returning from a pair of early-season ankle injuries. The 6-foot-5 wing has averaged 6.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists on .466/.364/.944 shooting splits during that span.

Meanwhile, Saraf started the Nets' first five games at point guard before the team sent him down to the G League. The rookie appeared in four games with Long Island, averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.3 turnovers on .465/.286/.778 shooting splits.

Saraf recently returned to Brooklyn's rotation, playing 21.3 minutes per game over the team's last five outings. He's averaged 8.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 turnovers on .429/.300/.857 shooting splits during that span.

Danny Wolf was notably not assigned to Long Island alongside Powell and Wolf on Monday. The No. 27 pick was the last of the Nets' five rookies to receive NBA minutes this season. However, following a promising G League stint, he's recently emerged as one of Brooklyn's most impactful players after cracking the rotation.

Wolf has played 24.2 minutes per night over the Nets' last five games. During that span, he's averaged 12.8 points — the third most on the team — 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 46.9 percent shooting from the field and 46.2 percent from three.

While Powell, Saraf and Nolan Traore will spend time in Long Island this week, Wolf's production could keep him up with Brooklyn for the remainder of the season.