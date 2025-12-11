Nolan Traore has been the forgotten Brooklyn Nets rookie early this season. While Egor Demin, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf have all played extended NBA minutes, Traore has spent his time in the G League with the Long Island Nets.

However, Brooklyn recalled Traore ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Following a breakout stint with Long Island, the No. 19 pick could be in line for his first extended NBA audition.

With Egor Demin sidelined during the preseason, Traore struggled while battling Saraf for Brooklyn's point guard minutes. After a slow start in the G League, the French floor general — who many considered a top-10 prospect at this time last year — has turned a corner over the last month.

Nets recall Nolan Traore from G League following dominant stretch

Over his last nine games, Traore has averaged 20.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.9 turnovers on 53/53/79 shooting splits. He's used his blazing speed to consistently touch the paint and create opportunities for himself and others.

After struggling to take care of the ball early on, his 2.42 assist-to-turnover ratio over his last nine games has been encouraging. Traore's three-point shooting — a concern surrounding his game entering the draft — has also surely caught the eye of Brooklyn's coaching staff.

The 19-year-old shot 18.2 percent (4-of-22) from three on 2.2 attempts per 36 minutes across his four preseason appearances and first four G League games. However, he's shot 53.2 percent (25-of-47) on 5.6 attempts per 36 minutes across his last nine outings with Long Island.

In addition to his three-point shooting, Traore has been efficient as a driver, converting 52.6 percent of his two-point attempts in the G League.

Big time stat line from 2025 NBA first round pick Nolan Traore! The 19-year-old dropped 28-5-9 as the @longislandnets cruised past the the Swarm. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/OxpgBY6pBw — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 23, 2025

Friday's game could mark Traore's first extended NBA minutes in over six weeks. He played 21 minutes during an Oct. 27 loss to the Houston Rockets, posting four points, one rebound, three assists and two turnovers on 1-of-5 shooting.

With a five-day layoff this week due to the NBA Cup, the Nets assigned Powell and Saraf to the G League. Both rookies played in Long Island's games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Brooklyn recalled Powell on Thursday alongside Traore, while Saraf remained with Long Island.

Saraf started the Nets' first five games of the season before the team sent him down to the G League. He recently rejoined Brooklyn's rotation, averaging 8.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 turnovers on 43/30/86 shooting splits over the team's last five games.

Traore's call-up continues the Nets' rookie point guard carousel.