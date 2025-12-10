The Brooklyn Nets were labeled as one of the NBA's worst teams entering the 2025-26 campaign. They looked the part early on, posting a 0-7 record with multiple embarrassing performances to open the year. However, Jordi Fernandez's squad has rebounded as of late, posting a 6-10 record over its last 16 games.

The Nets won three of four games last week, defeating the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans. That stretch propelled them from No. 29 to No. 24 in the Athletic's latest NBA Power Rankings.

“This Nets team was not supposed to be good, and they lost four times as many games as they won over the first 20 games of the season. That’s the worst start for the Nets since the franchise was in New Jersey and started 1-19 in 2009. This is the worst defense Brooklyn has ever had, and it particularly struggles to defend inside. But if you want the Nets to win, this was a good week. And if you want the Nets to lose, then they’re still in decent lottery shape,” Law Murray wrote.

The Nets finished ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls on the list.

A defensive resurgence has fueled Brooklyn's improved play over the last month. After ranking dead-last with a 128.5 defensive rating during its 0-7 start, the rebuilding squad has posted a 115.9 rating over its last 16 games, the 17th-best in the league. A revamped frontcourt of Michael Porter Jr., Noah Clowney, and Nic Claxton has performed well on that end.

The trio has also impressed offensively. Porter Jr. has played at an All-Star level in the wake of Cam Thomas' hamstring injury, averaging 28.2 points on 51/42/83 shooting splits over his last 13 appearances. The Nets have posted a 6-7 record in those games.

Meanwhile, Claxton and Clowney have turned in career-best offensive stretches as supporting pieces.

The Nets' 3-1 stretch has dropped them to sixth place in the draft lottery standings. They're 3.5 games behind the Pelicans for the top spot, 2.5 behind the Wizards for second and a half-game behind the Clippers, Kings and Pacers, who are tied for third.

Brooklyn will be back in action on Friday during a road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. The team will then return home for matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.