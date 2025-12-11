Brooklyn Nets rookie Danny Wolf is turning heads with his performance after cracking the team's rotation. The former Michigan star's impact as a ball-handler and passer has already earned him a new nickname from some: Jewish Joker.

Wolf isn't the first unorthodox big man to draw early comparisons to Jokic. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has heard enough of other players being mentioned in the same breath as the three-time MVP.

“We got the Jewish Joker, now. We got the baby Joker [Alperen Sengun, Derik Queen]. Enough, man,” Green said. “Like, Mehmet Okur was a great player. No one ever wants to compare anyone to Mehmet Okur. They're just Joker. Like, I have to f**king guard Joker. You mean to tell me everyone's just Joker? F**k outta here. No disrespect to Danny Wolf, I haven't played against him. But enough of comparing everybody to Joker.”

"No disrespect to Danny Wolf, I haven't played against him, but…" Draymond Green talks #JewishJoker pic.twitter.com/ad0t4fbVjf — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) December 10, 2025

Green's response to the comparison was more than fair. The NBA may never see another big man produce at the level of Jokic, who is averaging 29.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 11.0 assists on .612/.414/.855 shooting splits this season.

Nets rookie Danny Wolf drawing attention for encouraging start

Article Continues Below

Still, Wolf's performance during his first extended NBA opportunity has been an exciting development for Nets fans. After dominating at Michigan last season while playing stretches as a 6-foot-11 point guard, the 21-year-old's skill set has translated to the NBA thus far.

Wolf has looked comfortable while playing the wing and power forward with Brooklyn. The No. 27 pick has averaged 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 47/46/100 shooting splits in 24.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances. Despite playing in the second unit for a tanking Nets squad, he's posted a +2.8 net rating during that span.

Wolf went viral last week after throwing down a poster dunk over Miles Bridges during a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

While the Nets rookie fell to the end of the first round in June, several analysts had him pegged as a lottery talent. One NBA General Manager voted for Wolf as the biggest steal of this year's draft.

Wolf should continue to see heavy minutes the rest of the season as the Nets angle for a top draft pick.