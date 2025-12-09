The Brooklyn Nets have a Cam Thomas conundrum. Following a 0-7 start with Thomas in the lineup, the Nets are 6-10 over their last 16 games with the guard sidelined. Their offensive efficiency has been unphased, while their defense has improved a whopping 12.6 points per 100 possessions.

Without Thomas dominating the ball, the Nets have built their offense around Michael Porter Jr.'s off-ball movement. The 6-foot-10 forward has played at an All-Star level following Thomas' injury, averaging 28.2 points on 51/42/83 shooting splits. Meanwhile, young players such as Noah Clowney, Egor Demin, Drake Powell and Danny Wolf have shown promise with added on-ball reps.

The Nets announced on Saturday that Thomas has begun on-court work and will have his status updated in two weeks. But with Thomas' future uncertain and the team showing increased chemistry in his absence, what will his role be upon his return?

“That’s a good question,” Jordi Fernandez said. “The context is different [now]. Before Cam got hurt, obviously, his superpower was the ability he had to score. At the same time, we always want to see playmaking efficiency and improvement on defense. So all those things were important at the time. Now, he's been out, the team continues to get better and play in a [good] way… The skillset, he’s very unique and very good at what he does. But at the same time, now the group is taking positive steps.

“For the most part, I’m very happy with the whole group. And now when he comes back, it’s going to be on me to figure out how we introduce him into the group, and thinking that the most important thing, it’s always the group. And then from there, it's [that] you’re willing to do whatever it takes to help the group and obviously improve yourself. That’s how this works: Team success will bring your own success as well.”

The Nets' offense centered around Thomas before his injury. He posted a 31.5 percent usage rate, the 18th-highest in the NBA, per CleaningTheGlass.

Will Cam Thomas re-enter the Nets' rotation in the coming weeks?

Article Continues Below

The LSU product continued to put up big scoring numbers, but on below-average efficiency while struggling as a defender and passer. Fernandez's comments indicate Thomas is unlikely to return to his accustomed role once healthy. Whether the 24-year-old will have any role with Brooklyn moving forward this season is in question.

After failing to agree to a contract extension and signing his qualifying offer, Thomas is unlikely to be a long-term piece for Brooklyn. The former first-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and has a no-trade clause this season. Given this, the Nets have little incentive to feature him over other players, especially given the team's recent improvement.

That reality could lead the two sides to work together on a trade, as ESPN's Shams Charania noted in his latest intel article.

“Brooklyn could also work with Cam Thomas' agents at Octagon to navigate his future, potentially via trade, as he plays the remainder of the season on the qualifying offer and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer,” Charania wrote.

Brooklyn's new timeline for Thomas indicates he should be ready to return sometime around Christmas. The fifth-year guard will be trade eligible on Dec. 15, although he'll have to sign off on any deal.

Whether Thomas suits up again for the Nets or a trade comes to fruition will be a top storyline surrounding the team in the coming weeks.