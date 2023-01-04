By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA right now. The fact that they’re in the midst of a 12-game winning streak is a clear testament to this fact. What also cannot be denied is that Kyrie Irving has been integral to Brooklyn’s recent surge.

Throughout this stretch, Kyrie has put up averages of 29.3 points on 54.3-percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while also connecting on 4.0 triples per game on a 45.5-percent clip. On Monday against the Spurs, Irving scored 27 points in 29 minutes, including an earth-shattering putback slam that had the entire arena buzzing.

KAI BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN pic.twitter.com/oAmqrl7az3 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 3, 2023

According to Irving himself, he is now reaping the benefits of his hard work. Kyrie revealed that he’s been putting in a lot of work to get his body right:

“I’ve been working on my body for the last year and a half, two years especially recovering from that traumatic ankle injury I had during the 2021 playoffs,” Irving said, via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “I just felt like I didn’t have my feet underneath me at the end of last season, so coming into this season I definitely put an emphasis on being more on my toes and getting stronger.”

Based on what we’ve seen from him so far this season, it is clear that Kyrie’s hard work is paying off. The 30-year-old has been relatively healthy this season too, missing just two games thus far due to injury. If Kyrie Irving is able to keep up this level of play — and if he is able to remain on the court, of course — then the Nets are definitely going to be a problem for the rest of the NBA.