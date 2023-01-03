By Erik Slater · 3 min read

The Brooklyn Nets’ Monday night matchup with the tanking San Antonio Spurs was not at the top of the list of games to watch this season. Despite this, there was a noticeable buzz at Barclays Center as the Nets claimed their 12th straight win, a 139-103 blowout of San Antonio.

A sellout Brooklyn crowd remained on the edge of their seats all night as the Nets dominated from start to finish during the wire-to-wire victory. Collective “oohs” and “ahhs” rained down throughout the game, largely due to the stellar play of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Irving dropped a game-high 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from three. The Nets guard sent the Barclays Center crowd, as well as Brooklyn’s bench, into a frenzy with a highlight putback dunk during the 2nd quarter.

EVERY ANGLE OF KYRIE'S PUTBACK JAM 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Kz1J5IRHdM — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2023

An explosion of cheers from the Brooklyn locker room echoed through the hallways postgame. Vaughn said shortly after that he replayed the dunk for the team.

“I’m this close to getting tired of people downplaying my athleticism in that locker room,” Irving joked. “But on a serious note, I’m glad I can have those types of plays at times to galvanize the group.”

“It felt like 2k honestly,” Ben Simmons said of the play. “I didn’t even know he could do that.”

Irving has played the best basketball of his Nets tenure during Brooklyn’s win streak, averaging 28.2 points on 52.7 percent shooting from the field and 43.9 percent from three. Durant finished with 25 points and 11 assists on 10-of-14 shooting Monday. The Nets duo has been the NBA’s top pairing in recent weeks, combining for 58.1 points per game during the win streak.

23 points (and counting) for KD pic.twitter.com/dIoPqKUDgj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 3, 2023

T.J. Warren added 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field in the win. The minimum signing has provided a significant lift off the bench during Brooklyn’s win streak, averaging 11.2 points on 55.9 percent shooting. Seth Curry also chipped in 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three after starting in place of Royce O’Neale, who sat with a non-COVID illness.

The win marks Brooklyn’s second consecutive blowout of a below .500 team, a significant development for a Nets squad that has often let inferior opponents hang around in recent seasons. The Nets shot 62.4 percent from the field while holding the Spurs to 43.8 percent shooting and forcing them into 18 turnovers.

Vaughn said his team has taken pride in their effort on a night-to-night basis regardless of opponent.

“We’re hopefully going to be a group that it doesn’t matter what the situation is, whether it’s the end of the year vs. Charlotte, the beginning of the year vs. San Antonio, whether it’s at home vs. Milwaukee, whether it’s on the road vs. Cleveland, we show up, we play,” he said. “Whoever’s going to play, we hoop out. So that’s the message, that’s what we want to be as a team. Whether it’s on TV nationally, whether it is not. So who’s next, next challenge on our schedule is Chicago. That’s who we’ll prepare for that’s who we’re ready to hoop against.”

The 12-game win streak is the longest by any team this season and the Nets’ best since 1983. After a 6-9 start, Brooklyn has won 19 of 22 and sits just one game back of Boston for the NBA’s top record and first place in the Eastern Conference. Irving, Durant and Co. will look to continue the historic stretch as they depart for a three-game road trip with stops in Chicago, New Orleans and Miami.