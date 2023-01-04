By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Both Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have a big decision to make in the coming months. The 30-year-old’s current contract with the Nets is set to expire at the end of this season, which means that unless he signs an extension soon, he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

At one point earlier in the season, it seemed like Kyrie and the Nets were destined for a breakup. Irving’s antisemitic saga obviously played a significant role in what seemed like an inevitable divorce. Right now, however, the scenario has changed considerably for both parties.

Thanks to Irving’s strong play, it has become easier for the Nets to set aside all the drama and baggage he brings to the table. So much so, that ESPN’s renowned front-office insider Bobby Marks believes that there’s now a path for Kyrie to sign an extension with Brooklyn:

“I don’t think it’s crazy,” Marks told Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “I think [Irving returning to the Nets is] probably more likely than not.”

Irving, who is turning 31 in March, is still eligible for a four-year extension that can be worth up to $198 million. For his part, Marks believes that a long-term contract might not be in the books for Irving:

“I do still think it’s hard for a team to commit more than two seasons to him,” Marks said. “I think the days of a four-year, $200 million player — unless it’s Brooklyn, which I don’t think it is — are long gone for him.”

Be that as it may, Marks remains confident that Kyrie Irving and the Nets will be able to find a common ground as they negotiate a new deal. Marks himself was someone who believed that Kyrie’s time in Brooklyn had come to an end during his most recent scandal. Times have changed, though:

“I went on national TV when [Irving shared the anti-Semitic film] and said, ‘When do we get to the point of enough’s enough? When you cut ties with him?’ ” Marks said. “And things have turned around remarkably for everyone.”

What has been made clear by the Kyrie Irving saga with the Nets is that at the end of the day, basketball still has the ability to outweigh everything else.