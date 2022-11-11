Published November 11, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets recently after making some questionable tweets with anti-Semitic undertones. The suspension imposed by the team was set initially at five games. However, Brooklyn added six stipulations before the star would be reinstated to the roster.

Adam Silver, who is also Jewish, finally spoke out a couple of days after meeting with Kyrie Irving. The NBA commissioner said that his talks with the Nets star was “productive”. In addition, Silver also said that he believed Irving wasn’t anti-Semitic. (via New York Times)

“I personally, based on what he (Kyrie Irving) said directly to me, have no doubt that he’s not anti-Semitic, but I think there’s a process that he’s going to now need to go through,” Silver said. “I think he understands that and incidentally, it’s now with the Nets who are working with specifics.”

Irving drew the ire of many fans after tweeting out a movie and book a few weeks ago. Said movie and book contained content that disparaged the Jewish community. That same movie that the Nets star tweeted also claimed that the tragic Holocaust incident during World War II was fake. As you can imagine, there were many that were angry at Kyrie Irving for peddling these harmful claims against the Jewish community.

This recent drama surrounding Kyrie Irving has put his playing career in doubt. There’s a significant group of people that believe that the Nets star may never play in the NBA again due to his actions. Some have even insinuated that the Nets crafted the stipulations with the knowledge that Irving would be hesitant in doing some of these.