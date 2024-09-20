Just days before the first day of training camp, the Brooklyn Nets will have their star guard Ben Simmons, even if he isn't a perfect fit for this roster, fully available with no restrictions to begin training camp on Tuesday, October 1. Simmons' agent Bernie Lee confirmed the training camp news with NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Ben is fully cleared and is a full participant for the start of camp. He is excited to get started.”

Dennis Schroder is penciled-in as the team's starting point guard. But his waffling injury status after nerve impingements in his back have sidelined him throughout the last two seasons has opened the door for other players like Schroder to take over.

Even with him on track to return, many fans, commentators and analysts have written off Simmons. A video recently released showing Simmons working on his jumpshot in the gym and most of social media clowned on him.

What does the future hold for Nets, Ben Simmons

Since Simmons' 2020-21 season in Philadelphia, his last three years have been flops. He didn't play at all in 2021 and appeared in only 67 games over the last two years. Last season, he averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists while averaging just under five shots per game. From Rookie of the Year in 2017 to a back-to-back All-Defensive First Team in 2019-20 and 2020-21. The three-time All Star can't put it all back together.

Shaquille O'Neal recently targeted Simmons, explaining to Udonis Haslem on The Big Podcast how the 28-year-old has been exposed.

“Ben is sensitive right,” O'Neal said. “He came in with a lot of hype, played nobody. When he got exposed, we saw it, right UD (Udonis Haslem)? We saw it. When he didn’t want to shoot in Atlanta he kept passing the ball, and everybody was jumping on him. He got exposed.

“Now the back thing, I let that go the first year, I’m not letting that go three years in a row,” O'Neal said. “This is 2024. You’ve got shots, you’ve got pills, you’ve got treatment, I don’t want to hear that s—t. And I could tell when he came back and played, he’s afraid of what people are going to say about him. He’s still in shock mode.”

With Simmons returning from his second back surgery with no restrictions, there are no more excuses. His body has healed, but he has yet to prove his mind has healed. Simmons will get every chance to prove he can return to his old self with the Nets this year.