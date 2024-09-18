There are several staples of the NBA offseason: the draft, free agency, summer league, and… the Ben Simmons social media hype train.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard has failed to regain his All-Star form since his messy exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, appearing in just 57 of 254 total games over the last three seasons.

Brooklyn shut Simmons down midway through the last two seasons as he battled nerve impingements in his back. He underwent surgery in March to alleviate a bulging disc for the second time in two years. When the former No. 1 pick has been on the floor, he's looked like a shell of his old self, averaging only 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

While Simmons' workout videos will generate eye-rolls across the country, the three-time All-Star recently received something he hadn't the last two offseasons: a glowing endorsement from one of the NBA's top trainers.

“Ben Simmons is back to playing All-Star talent basketball. Big season loading,” Chris Brickley wrote in a post on Instagram with several pictures of Simmons working out.

As expected, the post generated buzz on social media platforms, with no shortage of skeptics in the comments. However, Brickley doubled down on his Simmons support on Wednesday.

“Ben is healthy [and] moving very well,” he tweeted in response to a critic. “He is better now than his All-Star seasons. I’ve never co-signed a player that didn’t prove it when their season started. Trust me on this one.”

Does Ben Simmons fit into the Nets' new direction?

Even if Simmons can stay healthy and regain his old form, which seems improbable at this point, it's fair to question where he fits with this team. The Nets are in a full rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and regaining their 2025 and 2026 first-round picks from the Houston Rockets. Brooklyn will have two focuses this season: landing a top selection in next June's draft and developing its young players.

In the rare moments Simmons has been on the court, he's been a detriment to Brooklyn's half-court offense alongside Nic Claxton, whom the team committed $97 million to this offseason. The pairing posted a 99.04 offensive rating and a -22.76 net rating in 100 minutes last season. While that sample size is minuscule, it offers a glimpse into the pitfalls of two non-three-point shooters sharing the floor, one of whom often refuses to look at the basket altogether.

Moving forward with the pairing would only hurt the offensive development of Brooklyn's young prospects. The Nets also have Noah Clowney, a rising frontcourt piece who offers far more long-term promise alongside Claxton.

Simmons is entering the final year of his contract at $40 million. Some have floated the idea of using his salary to help other teams shed long-term money in return for draft picks. However, it's unlikely the Nets would find a team looking to shed salary large enough to match Simmons'.

Under the new CBA, teams below the first apron would have to send out at least $32.5 million in a trade for Simmons. Teams over the first apron would have to match his salary, while teams over the second apron would have to match his salary without aggregating their own contracts.

Further, the Nets are projected to lead the league in cap space next summer after Simmons' contract expires. Following the Bridges trade, general manager Sean Marks emphasized the importance of maintaining flexibility in the new CBA. A trade involving Simmons feels unlikely based on these factors.

Simmons' most likely role for the Nets this season

Given his poor fit alongside Claxton, a reserve role is the most likely outcome for Simmons in 2024-25.

The 28-year-old has come off the bench as a change-of-pace point-center for brief stretches during the last two seasons, a role the Nets could once again explore. However, this would take minutes away from fourth-year center Day'Ron Sharpe, who projects to start the season behind Claxton and Clowney in Brooklyn's frontcourt rotation.

Sharpe is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Can the Nets justify taking minutes away from the 22-year-old in favor of Simmons, who is six years older and hasn't stayed on the floor for an extended period in over three years?

The answer should be no.

This makes a buyout the most logical move for the Nets and Simmons. However, there have been no rumblings of a breakup as training camp approaches, indicating Brooklyn intends to offer Simmons a role again this season, for better or worse.