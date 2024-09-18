Ben Simmons is back at it again, working on his jump shot during the offseason. Simmons is notorious for having the worst jump shot in the NBA. Despite being the Rookie of the Year in 2018 and achieving three All-Star selections during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons didn't acquire those accolades with his shooting prowess. This led to many fans criticizing him for not being able to take his game to the next level simply because of his lack of a decent jumper.

The criticism resulted in viral videos of him working on his jump shot every offseason. At first, it seemed like Simmons could genuinely develop a lethal jumper that would elevate his game. However, the results every season were always underwhelming. Fast forward to the present day, the Brooklyn Nets star is trending again on social media. Simmons is once again working on his jumper, but it doesn't seem like anyone is taking the bait.

Fans react to Ben Simmons' latest workout video

While Ben Simmons working on his jump shot may seem optimistic for the Brooklyn Nets, fans don't seem convinced. Honestly, no one can blame them. Simmons never showed any results during the NBA season, at least in terms of his jumper. Despite him averaging 58.1% shooting from the field overall last season, it's not like he scored more than 10 points per game.

Here's what some fans had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

“We are really doing this again?” – @WolvesXWorld

“He be working every offseason 😂” – @Longway4L

“No because he was wide open in every shot here. Any nba player who was drafted can hit wide open shots all day with their eyes closed. We gotta see it in game” – @JordanGOAT1988

“F**k no!! Are you serious hahaha 😂 he’s just instagramer” – @pheery12

“I’m really not convinced that the mental make up is there. Or maybe he doesn’t love the game enough, I’m not sure. Talent is there. Putting in the work is great, we saw this last year too. Contract year, no? I’m not buying Ben Simmons longterm.” – @Roxmikol13

“If he does this on the court in an actual game consistently, then I will buy it but until then it’s just training” – @KeiarmandiK

“Every off-season they show him hitting jumpers every season in the NBA he never hit jumpers! 🙆🏾‍♀️” – @tony_tennyson

“It’s not the form, it’s the confidence to shoot it in an actual game. We’ve these videos of him shooting jumpers every off season, never translates to the court.” – @ramc75