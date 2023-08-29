“If” has been the defining word of the Brooklyn Nets for the past three-plus seasons, and more recently, Ben Simmons. Many Nets fans thought they were getting the missing piece to a title contender when the team traded for Simmons 18 months ago.

Each of the “ifs” surrounding the former No. 1 pick have not yet come to fruition. “If” Simmons regains his athleticism, “if” he recaptures his mental edge, “if” he meshes alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The results have been less than encouraging, with the Aussie missing the entire 2021-22 season before playing in just 42 games last year while battling a nerve impingement in his back. However, after an offseason of rigorous training and rehabilitation in Miami, Simmons has no reservations about his ability to return to All-Star form.

“I’m excited because I know I can do it,” Simmons told ESPN Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. “I get to do something I love to do at a high level. Regardless of what people say, I’m a three-time All-Star, All-NBA player, [All-] Defensive Team. I’ve done things. I’m not somebody that hasn’t done anything.

“For me to come back and dominate people will be great,” he continued. “I don’t intend to come back the same player I was last [season], because that’s not even close to where I am. I get excited because I’m like, ‘Damn, I would [expletive] on the player I was last year.’

Simmons’ summer has consisted of 5-6 hour training days, Monday through Friday, in an attempt to regain the physical dominance of his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers. After undergoing a microdiscectomy on a herniated disk last summer, Simmons looked limited physically in 2022-23, averaging just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

“I don’t think people realize how bad it was in terms of physically how I was feeling and what I was able to do on the floor,” he said. “Being able to sit down now and not have to lean or slouch one way, it’s kind of crazy for me. But I feel I’m at 100% now.”

A study by the National Library of Medicine found that players who undergo a microdiscectomy typically return to their normal level of play in the second post-operative season. Simmons could be the latest to follow that trend after raving about his regained strength this summer.

“I’m way stronger. The strongest I’ve been physically, in terms of like moving weight. This is the strongest my core has ever been,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing, being in tune with my body. Everything feels easier. When I was younger, I was in tune. It was just programmed. You do things naturally. You don’t think about it twice … Now, doing these little things every day, my body is in tune the right way to use everything. So, it’s exciting.”

Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters at Summer League the organization hopes Simmons will return to his All-Star level of play in 2023-24. He also said Simmons had yet to play 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 this summer.

Six weeks later, Simmons is nearing those benchmarks in his on-court progression.

”I’ve been doing 2-on-2 for two weeks,” he said. “We started from 1-on-1, minimal contact to start, and now it’s building up. I’m taking hits. I’m doing more movement. There’s some things I do on the court where I’ll do it, see how it feels, and then it’s like a process. Your brain’s relearning certain movements and things like that. But I’ve been feeling great and progressing well.

“So, we’re at 2-on-2 and we’re introducing more bodies on the floor. But I’m in a great place in terms of playing.”

Just under two months remain before the Nets tipoff the regular season on October 25th vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Simmons said he expects to be fully cleared when that day comes:

“Definitely. Yeah,” he said when asked if he expects to play in the opener. “The version I’m at now, if I was playing against myself from last season, I would kill him. That’s how I feel.”