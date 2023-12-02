Nets guard Ben Simmons needs more time for treatment and strengthening as he recovers from the nerve impingement in his back.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons will be sidelined for at least another two weeks by a back injury, the team announced Saturday.

“As part of his planned rehab, Ben Simmons received an epidural injection to aid in the overall recovery in his lower back and continues to improve,” the Nets said in a statement. “Simmons will continue with treatment and strengthening exercises while gradually increasing basketball activity. His status will next be updated in approximately two weeks.”

The three-time All-Star has missed Brooklyn's last 11 games due to a nerve impingement in the lower left side of his back. After undergoing surgery on his L-4 and L-5 discs during the 2022 offseason, Simmons missed three extended periods during the first half of last season due to knee, calf, and back ailments. He was then forced out at the All-Star break and later shut down due to a nerve impingement in the right side of his back.

The former No. 1 pick suffered what the team called a “hip contusion” on this play during a Nov. 6 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks:

Ben Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, then released a statement calling the injury a nerve impingement. However, he downplayed the severity, saying the injury “isn't anything similar” to what his client experienced last season and calling it a short-term issue.

The new timeline means Simmons will miss at least Brooklyn's next seven games. Prior to his injury, the 27-year-0ld was averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists while serving as the Nets' lead ball-handler during six appearances this season.