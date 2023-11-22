Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons is still out with a back injury while Cam Thomas and Dennis Smith remain unavailable.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after missing Brooklyn's last six games due to a nerve impingement in his back, the team announced Wednesday.

Brooklyn said Simmons is “continuing to improve with treatment” and “has begun light individual court work.” The three-time All-Star sustained the injury on this play during a Nov. 6 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simmons' new timeline means he will miss at least four more games, extending his absence to a minimum of 10.

The update comes after Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, broke the news of the injury last week and said his client's absence “should be on the shorter side of things.” After undergoing surgery on his L-4 and L-5 discs during the 2022 offseason, Simmons was forced out at last year's All-Star break and later shut down due to a nerve impingement in the right side of his back.

The new impingement is on the lower left side of his back. Despite the similar language, Lee called the current injury “nothing similar” to what Simmons went through last season and a “day-to-day evaluation.”

Brooklyn's potent fastbreak attack has slowed without the former number-one pick in the lineup. With Simmons, the Nets ranked second in the league in fastbreak points, scoring 20.6 per game. That number has dropped to 15.7 over their last six games, the eighth most in the NBA. Simmons is adding 4.5 points per 100 possessions in transition this season, ranking in the 94th percentile among NBA players, per Cleaning the Glass.

Without Simmons and Cam Thomas, who has been sidelined by an ankle sprain, the Nets rank 24th in offensive rating over their last six games, averaging 107.8 points (27th) while shooting 44.9 percent from the field (24th) with a 1.59 assist-to-turnover ratio (26th).

Cam Thomas medical update

Thomas has missed Brooklyn's last five games after suffering an ankle sprain during a Nov. 8 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The 23-year-old has made significant improvement and has been cleared for increased on-court activity. He is expected to be integrated into team activities next week.

Thomas ranked ninth in the NBA in scoring before his injury, averaging 28.7 points per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. medical update

Smith Jr. missed Brooklyn's last game with a lower back sprain and did not travel with the team to Atlanta for Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks. The first-year Net underwent an MRI, which confirmed the previous diagnosis of a lower back sprain.

He will continue to receive treatment and is currently listed as day-to-day.