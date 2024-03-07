The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season, the team announced Thursday. After missing three months due to a left lower back nerve impingement earlier this year, Simmons returned for nine games before the injury sidelined him again on Feb. 24.
“Ben Simmons will remain out for the remainder of the season while he consults with specialists and explores treatment options for the nerve impingement in his lower back,” the Nets said in a statement. “Simmons, along with his representatives and Nets medical personnel, are currently in discussions with numerous experts to determine the course of action that will provide him with the best opportunity for long-term sustainable health.”
Ben Simmons' injury problem handicaps Nets
This marks the second straight season the three-time All-Star has been shut down due to a nerve impingement. After undergoing surgery on his L-4 and L-5 discs during the 2022 offseason, he was forced out at last year's All-Star break due to a nerve impingement in the right side of his back.
Despite a seven-month rehab process, he played just six games to start 2023-24 before being sidelined by an impingement in his lower left side. When on the floor, the former No. 1 pick continued to look like a shell of his old self, averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists over 15 appearances.
Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, recently took the blame for his client's inability to stay on the floor, saying he is attempting to find non-surgical options that would allow the 27-year-old to continue his career on a permanent basis.
The Nets had high hopes for Simmons entering the season, with head coach Jacque Vaughn naming him the team's starting point guard. Brooklyn has performed well below expectations amid his injury-riddled campaign, posting a 25-37 record.
Ben Simmons' continued injury struggles serve as a stain on the resume of Nets general manager Sean Marks after he acquired the Aussie for James Harden at the 2022 trade deadline. The former Philadelphia 76ers star has appeared in 57 of 179 possible games since the trade. During that time, Brooklyn traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, casting uncertainty on the team's future, which has yet to gain clarity.