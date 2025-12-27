Brooklyn Nets rookie Drake Powell's third ankle sprain of the season will only hold him out two games. After missing Brooklyn's wins over the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers, Powell is available to return on Saturday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Powell injured his right ankle during the first quarter of a Dec. 18 loss to the Miami Heat. The No. 22 pick sprained the same ankle twice earlier this season, causing him to miss six games. Despite this, Jordi Fernanez said the Nets aren't concerned about the rookie's latest ankle injury.

The 19-year-old's return to the lineup comes amid a dramatic Nets turnaround, with the team winning six of its last nine games.

Powell has been a bright spot for a Nets team featuring an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks. The North Carolina product has averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on .475/.378/.952 shooting splits across 15 games during which he's played over 10 minutes. He's become a staple of Brooklyn's second unit over the last two months.

However, with Cam Thomas returning to the lineup on Saturday vs. the Timberwolves, the Nets will have fewer backcourt minutes to go around. Egor Demin and Terance Mann have been Brooklyn's starting guards for most of the season, while Powell, Tyrese Martin and Nolan Traore have seen time off the bench lately.

Whether Thomas' return impacts Powell and other Nets rookies' minutes will be a main storyline to monitor entering Saturday's road matchup. Thomas will be an unrestricted free agent this summer after turning down a two-year, $30 million contract featuring a team option in favor of his $6 million qualifying offer.