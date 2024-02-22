The Brooklyn Nets could be welcoming a high-profile minority owner, with Joe Tsai in talks to sell a 10 percent stake in the team's parent company, BSE Global, to billionaire Julia Koch, according to Sportico and Bloomberg News. BSE Global also owns Barclays Center, and the WNBA’s New York Liberty, among other sporting assets.
Julia, the widow of David Koch, has a net worth of $60.6 billion, the 24th-highest in the world, according to Forbes. She is looking to invest alongside her three children, with no other members of the larger Koch family involved, a source told Sportico. The family purchasing a stake in the Nets would make them the second-wealthiest ownership group in the NBA and third-wealthiest all of American Sports, trailing only the Los Angeles Clippers' Steve Ballmer ($122 billion) and Denver Broncos' Rob Walton ($75 billion).
The Nets are the 13th-most valuable franchise in the NBA, with an estimated worth of $3.98 billion, according to Sportico. Tsai bought a 49 percent stake in the team from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2017 before purchasing the remaining stake in 2019 for a total of $3.2 billion. The franchise has seen a 17 percent increase in value since 2020, the smallest of any NBA team.
The biggest NBA team-value spikes in recent years have been at the bottom of the rankings.
The three least valuable NBA teams—the Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves—are +101%, +107% and +106%, respectively
Talks between Tsai and Koch are ongoing, and there’s no assurance a deal will be reached, Bloomberg reported. A representative for BSE Global declined to comment to Sportico.
Originally from Kansas, the Koch family have been donors to the Wichita State University basketball program, whose men's team has climbed the college basketball ranks over the last decade.