Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is pulling out all the stops to increase fan engagement at the team's new arena.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is currently preparing to move his team to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The Clippers are expected to move into their new home beginning next season, and Ballmer is already laying out his plans for how he will increase fan engagement at the location.

“You get up, we’re gonna know you stood up… We know that you cheer,” said Ballmer at a recent press conference that took place at the construction site. “We know how loudly you cheer. If you're good on those things, we'll give you little discounts around the shop.”

Over the years, the Clippers have typically been viewed at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center), as the little brother to the Los Angeles Lakers. At Clippers home games, it hasn't been uncommon for the venue to be taken over by fans of whoever the visiting opponent might be, and a running joke in NBA circles holds that the Lakers actually have 43 home games area when counting the two “road” contests they have against the Clippers.

Still, fans will be happy to see Steve Ballmer taking tangible strides to fix this issue and increase fan engagement at the new location. On the court this year, the Clippers have found great success since trading for James Harden, as the team currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference and will hope all of their main guns stay healthy for their upcoming playoff run.

The Clippers are next slated to take the court on January 16 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.