The Brooklyn Nets have performed above expectations to start the season, and they've done it with one of their most accomplished players sidelined. Bojan Bogdanovic has yet to take the floor after joining the team this summer as part of the blockbuster Mikal Bridges trade. The 11-year veteran has not practiced fully with the team after undergoing foot and wrist surgery at the end of April.

Bogdanovic has been running through on-court workouts with Brooklyn's coaching staff. However, the team has not provided a timetable for his return.

“He’s progressing well. We’re not gonna give an exact date, but he’s doing good,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “He’s in good spirits, he had a good week, he was with us on the road. Having him around is very important because he’s a veteran and he’ll talk in huddles, he gives the guys all these tips on what to do during the games and his involvement is very important. To me, that means that he’s working, he’s cares, and whenever he’s physically ready he’ll be good for us.

“I’m very happy to have him around. I’ve known him since he was a little kid. He played for Real Madrid, then he came to the NBA and obviously has been an NBA player since. I’m very excited to get to coach him.”

While Fernandez is excited to welcome Bogdanovic to the fold, there are questions about whether the 35-year-old will have a role with the Nets in 2024-25.

Will Bojan Bogdanovic play for the Nets this season?

The Nets have a logjam on the wing early this season. Veterans Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith have played feature roles, with young prospects Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney behind them. All five players have performed well, making it unclear who Bogdanovic would take minutes from.

While Fernandez notes the value of Bogdanovic's veteran presence, the forward doesn't fit Brooklyn's timeline in year one of a rebuild. The Nets are expected to field offers for Johnson, Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder before the trade deadline. Bogdanovic could enter that equation if he can get on the floor and produce.

However, Bogdanovic is in the final year of his contract at $19 million, meaning teams would need to include a sizable salary to match his in a deal. With no return date in sight nearly a month into the season, it feels unlikely the Nets would find a trade partner for him.

These factors make a buyout a logical option for both sides. Bogdanovic could join a contender in one of his final seasons, while the Nets could save money on his salary. After averaging 15.2 points per game on 45/40/79 shooting splits in 2023-24, the Croatian should generate interest from numerous contenders looking to add a cheap scoring punch to their bench.

Bogdanovic's future should gain clarity soon, with the Nets expected to provide an update on his progress in the next month.